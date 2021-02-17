Live updates from Kentucky at Vanderbilt college basketball

Having not won consecutive games since Jan. 5 and 9, the Kentucky basketball team tries for two in a row on a pair of fronts when it meets the Vanderbilt Commodores in Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville on Wednesday. The SEC Network has the 7 p.m. tipoff.

UK defeated Auburn 82-80 on Saturday. The Cats clipped Vanderbilt 77-74 in Rupp Arena on Jan. 5. But the Commodores are coming off a 72-51 win at Mississippi State last weekend. For scores, updates, statistics and analysis, follow the dedicated Twitter feed below.