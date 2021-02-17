Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

Live updates from Kentucky at Vanderbilt college basketball

Having not won consecutive games since Jan. 5 and 9, the Kentucky basketball team tries for two in a row on a pair of fronts when it meets the Vanderbilt Commodores in Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville on Wednesday. The SEC Network has the 7 p.m. tipoff.

UK defeated Auburn 82-80 on Saturday. The Cats clipped Vanderbilt 77-74 in Rupp Arena on Jan. 5. But the Commodores are coming off a 72-51 win at Mississippi State last weekend. For scores, updates, statistics and analysis, follow the dedicated Twitter feed below.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service