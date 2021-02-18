A familiar face to UK fans won’t be on Cincinnati Reds telecasts this season

After finding out that the Cincinnati Reds will have a new play-by-play man and analyst for telecasts this season, Thursday we learned that a couple of familiar faces will not be back.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Jeff Piecoro, Doug Flynn and Danny Graves will not be part of the Reds’ broadcast team for either Fox Sports Ohio or radio in 2020.

A former UK wide receiver, Piecoro is the radio analyst for UK football radio broadcasts with UK play-by-play voice Tom Leach.

“Twenty-three years is a good, long run,” Piecoro told the Enquirer. “I would’ve loved to have gotten two more, but it is what it is.”

Flynn, a Lexington native who played with the Reds and the Mets in the majors, worked select games on the Reds radio network for the past nine years.

Earlier this year, the Reds announced that John Sadak would be the new television play-by-play voice of the team. Sadak replaces Thom Brennaman, who was suspended for uttering a homophobic slur on air and later resigned.

Earlier this week, the Reds announced that former star shortstop and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin would be joining the broadcasts as an analyst and would rotate with returning analysts Chris Welsh and Jeff Brantley. Jim Day will continue as sideline reporter.

According to the Enquirer, Larkin will work all 81 home games.

Cincinnati Reds 2021 schedule