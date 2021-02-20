Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s big win at Tennessee

In addition to my column, three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 70-55 win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville on Saturday:

1. This is a different Kentucky basketball team

Are these really the same guys? Really? The same Wildcats who couldn’t hit a shot, couldn’t complete a possession without a turnover, couldn’t keep Tennessee’s muscular guards from constantly driving to the rim in the Volunteers’ 82-71 victory over John Calipari’s Cats in Rupp Arena just two short weeks ago.

Short answer: These are not the same guys. They are a few weeks older, wiser, more disciplined, more apt to follow the game plan and put the ball in the basket, keep the opponents off the boards and make the right play at the right time. Here’s the main thing: They are more confident.

You can see it in their shooting. Yeah, yeah, the Cats threw up a bunch of bricks in the second half Saturday, going just 6-for-29 from the floor for a frigid 20.7 percent. It didn’t matter. Not when Kentucky hit the floor running in the first half, hitting 60.7 percent of their shots, including 66.7 percent of their three-point attempts (6-for-9). Not when Davion Mintz was setting the tone by stepping into and knocking down all five of his three-point attempts in the first half.

You can see it in their passing. The Cats had 11 turnovers Saturday, but 12 assists. That means Kentucky is now 7-2 when it makes more assists than turnovers in a game, 1-11 when it doesn’t. Devin Askew had four assists and one turnover. Jacob Toppin played 24 minutes without a turnover. Davion Mintz committed just one in 34 minutes.

You can see it in their rebounding. Keion Brooks was a monster on the glass, collecting 14 boards in just 25 minutes. Olivier Sarr and Isaiah Jackson each grabbed seven rebounds as the cats beat the Vols 43-31 on the boards. Brooks had four offensive rebounds. The Cats had 11 overall. And Tennessee had just two second-chance points.

2. The one constant with this team: Defense

Through all the offensive trials and tribulations this team has suffered through in 2020-21, it has played good defense. Mostly game in and game out. Despite being 7-13 on the year, it stepped into Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday ranked 30th in adjusted defensive efficiency by Ken Pomeroy and first in the SEC in field goal percentage defense.

And Saturday was its best defensive game of the season. Tennessee shot 47.1 percent in Lexington on Feb. 6. The Vols shot 32.1 percent in Knoxville on Saturday. UT freshman Keon Johnson scored 27 in Lexington. He scored 15 Saturday on 4-for-14 shooting. Fellow freshman Jaden Springer scored 23 in Lexington. He scored four points Saturday on 2-for-11 shooting.

Tennessee scored off drives in the first game. They couldn’t find any open lanes in this game. Kentucky’s help defense was especially effective, cutting off driving lanes and openings, keeping the Vols around the perimeter until, with the shot clock ticking down, they had no choice but to shoot. And miss.

That’s how you shoot 20.7 percent in the second half, as Kentucky did, and still win the game by 15 points.

3. How far can this roll go?

The Cats have now won three straight, beating Auburn 82-80 at home and Vanderbilt 82-78 and Tennessee 70-55 on the road. In fact, Calipari’s team is just a basket away from a four-game win streak having lost 81-80 to a now red-hot Arkansas team just three days after the loss to Tennessee.

The problem is what has come before, of course. Kentucky 8-13 and there are just three regular-season games remaining. Maybe less. Calipari talked Saturday like Tuesday’s game against Texas A&M in Rupp might not be played considering the A&M program continues to be held captive by its COVID-19 issues. The Aggies game against Arkansas scheduled for Saturday was postponed. Texas A&M hasn’t played since Jan. 30.

A Tuesday postponement/cancellation would leave UK with just Florida at home on Feb. 27 and Ole Miss on the road March 2. There is the possibility that an SEC game could be made up on March 5. If not, Calipari said Friday in might end up scheduling a mid-major or two in the breach. We’ll see.

The Kentucky ice storm which caused Calipari to take his team to Tennessee for the entire week may have been the best thing that has happened to these Cats. #BBN #ukbasketball — John Clay (@johnclayiv) February 20, 2021

The main focus is the SEC Tournament on March 10-14 in Nashville. I know some say the tourney will not or should not be played. I think it will be played. I even think (limited) fans will be allowed into Bridgestone Arena. Here’s what I know: Kentucky has to take home the trophy there to get into the NCAA Tournament.

Can the Cats do it? Two weeks ago, I would have offered a firm no. Now, I’m not so sure. This is an improving, confident basketball team that is playing its best basketball of the season. Four straight wins in Nashville is possible, three straight is doable. That is if this team plays like it played Saturday.