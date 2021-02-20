Sidelines with John Clay

Live updates from Kentucky at Tennessee college basketball

Can Kentucky basketball a late-season run? We could get the answer Saturday afternoon when John Calipari’s Wildcats, winners of two straight games, take on the 19th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. CBS had the television coverage, starting at 1 p.m.

Rick Barnes’ Volunteers defeated UK 82-71 at Rupp Arena two weeks ago. Tennessee is 15-5 this season, including 8-5 in the SEC. Kentucky is 7-13 overall, 6-7 in the conference. Follow our dedicated Twitter feed below for score updates, statistics and analysis.

