The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky basketball’s win over Tennessee

Kentucky men’s basketball wins big at Tennessee. Kentucky women’s basketball loses at No. 2 South Carolina. And UK women’s swimming and diving wins the program’s first SEC title. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss those things and more, including the SEC Tournament, in-state schools’ chances of making the NCAA Tournament and UK AD Mitch Barnhart taking a dive into the pool at the SEC Championships.

