Finally figuring things out, Kentucky will need some luck for next step

Now that we know this Kentucky basketball team is capable of winning the SEC Tournament in two weeks, its next step is to put itself in the best position possible.

How can it do that?

By earning one of the top four seeds.

After all, the Southeastern Conference’s top four seeds earn a double-bye for the annual league hoops reunion, to be held March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Finish outside the top four and a team has to win at least four games to take home the trophy and the automatic NCAA Tournament bid. Finish in the top four and a team has to only win three.

Is a top four seed doable for these Cats?

Yes, but it’s going to take some luck.

After Saturday’s impressive 70-55 win at No. 19 Tennessee, John Calipari’s club is tied with Ole Miss for seventh place in the jumbled-up conference standings. The Cats are 7-7 in league play, but they are also a rising seventh, having won three straight games while showing indications they are jelling at just the right time.

With two weeks to go, Alabama is head and shoulders above the SEC at 13-1. Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide is all but a lock for the No. 1 seed. LSU and Arkansas are tied for second at 9-4 and odds-on favorites to claim the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds by the time everyone takes their final COVID-19 tests and heads to Music City.

After that, however, it’s a toss-up. Florida is 7-5. Tennessee is 8-6. Missouri is 8-6. Then comes UK and Ole Miss at 7-7, followed by Mississippi State at 6-8 and Georgia at 6-9. Auburn is 5-9, but the Tigers won’t be participating in the conference tournament thanks to a self-imposed postseason ban as the NCAA continues its investigation into Bruce Pearl’s program.

For Kentucky, the bad news is Tuesday’s home game against Texas A&M was postponed/canceled because of chronic COVID-19 issues in the A&M program. The Aggies haven’t played a game since the SEC/Big 12 Challenge back on Jan. 30. Had Tuesday’s game been played, Kentucky would have undoubtedly been a significant favorite.

The good news is that Kentucky welcomes Florida to Rupp Arena on Saturday. The Cats have already beaten the Gators 76-58 in Gainesville on Jan. 9, so a win Saturday earns UK a season sweep and the tie-breaker if the two finish with the same league record. Florida is scheduled to play at Auburn on Tuesday, then gets Missouri at home on Feb. 3.

Missouri snapped a three-game losing streak with a 93-78 win at South Carolina on Saturday. The Tigers are to play host to Ole Miss on Tuesday and (maybe) Texas A&M on Saturday before traveling to Gainesville. Mizzou holds the tie-breaker over UK thanks to a 75-70 win over Cats on Feb. 3.

Meanwhile, Tennessee remains a riddle wrapped in an enigma. The Vols look great one game, awful the next. Rick Barnes’ team finishes up at Vanderbilt on Wednesday and Auburn on Saturday. Tennessee will be favored in both, a guarantee in neither.

Actually, the finish of the regular season is itself up in the air. The SEC has reserved the final weekend of March 5-6-7 for possible COVID-19 make-up games. Matchups that could have an effect on tournament seedings are likely to be played. Those that don’t won’t.

So Kentucky could have three games left, or maybe even four if both the postponed South Carolina and Texas A&M games are actually played. Considering South Carolina is 3-8 and Texas A&M is 2-6, there’s a good chance neither will be. It’s all TBD — to be determined.

This we do know: Three weeks ago, Kentucky’s chances of winning the SEC Tournament for a miraculous NCAA Tournament bid looked well beyond slim and none. Now, that feat seems difficult, but possible. But the Cats are still going to need some luck.

Next game

Florida at Kentucky

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS-27