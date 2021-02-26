Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Essential Quality makes 2021 debut Saturday at Oaklawn

Essential Quality was led through the Keeneland paddock before the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, which he won last fall in Lexington. swalker@herald-leader.com

Not one, not two but three Kentucky Derby prep races are on tap this weekend, starting just up the road with the John Battaglia Memorial on Friday night at Turfway Park.

On Saturday, the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park and the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park take center stage. Both boast impressive fields, especially the Southwest, which features a much-anticipated 2021 debut.

John Battaglia Memorial

This is the first time the Battaglia has been included in the list of races with Kentucky Derby qualifying points. The 1 1/16-mile race awards 10 points to the winner, four points for second, two points for third and one point for fourth.

Trained by Mark Casse, Gretzky the Great won the Grade 1 Summer Stakes last fall at Woodbine on a synthetic surface similar to the one at Turfway. Trained by Wesley Ward, Like the King won an allowance race by 3 1/2-lengths at Turfway Park last time out, Dec. 4. Trainer Brad Cox has entered Kinetic Sky, who broke his maiden with a 3-length win at Fair Grounds last time out.

Trainer Mike Maker has Catman, who won the Laurel Futurity last fall, while Pico d’Oro triumphed in the Runhappy Juvenile Stakes at Ellis Park. One to watch is Hush of a Storm, who broke his maiden with a 5 1/2-length win at Turfway, then rallied next time out for his second win. Both Pico d’Oro and Hush of a Storm are trained by William Morey.

Southwest Stakes

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Essential Quality is scheduled to make his 2021 debut in the Southwest, which was pushed back by weather conditions in Arkansas. Trained by Brad Cox, the son of Tapit is 3-for-3 lifetime, with a win in the Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland last fall, as well. Luis Saez has the mount for the 3-2 morning-line favorite.

Jackie’s Warrior is 4-for-5 lifetime, his only loss coming in the BC Juvenile, where he finished fourth for trainer Steve Asmussen. Before that, the son of Maclean’s Music won the Grade 2 Saratoga Special, the Grade 1 Hopeful and Grade 1 Champagne. The Southwest will be his 2021 debut, as well. Joel Rosario has the mount.

Then there’s Spielberg, trained by Bob Baffert, who won the Los Alamitos Futurity last December only to finish fourth in the Robert B. Lewis at Santa Anita Park on Jan. 30. Martin Garcia has the mount on the son of Union Rags.

The Southwest awards 10 Kentucky Derby qualifying points to the winner, followed by four points for second, two for third and one for fourth.

Fountain of Youth Stakes

Fifty Kentucky Derby qualifying points go to the winner of the $300,000, Grade 2 race over 1 1/16 miles at the Florida track.

Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes winner Greatest Honour is the 9-5 morning-line favorite. Trained by Shug McGaughey, the son of Tapit broke his maiden on his fourth try in 2020 before running off with a 5 3/4-length victory in the Holy Bull over Tarantino and Prime Factor, both of whom are in the Fountain of Youth. McGaughey won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb.

Fire At Will is second choice at 7-2. Trained by Mike Maker, he has won three of four starts, including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Keeneland on Nov. 6. He did win the With Anticipation Stakes at Saratoga last year on the dirt.

Drain the Clock and Prime Factor are both 5-1 in the morning line. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Prime Factor has raced just twice, winning his debut on Dec. 12 last year before finishing third in the Holy Bull. Trained by Saffie Joseph, Drain the Clock is 2-for-2 in 2021, including a win in the Grade 3 Swale Stakes at Gulfstream on Jan. 30.

