Live updates from Kentucky vs. South Carolina college basketball

A chaotic and disappointing regular season for both clubs comes to an end Saturday when Kentucky welcomes South Carolina to Rupp Arena. ESPN’s coverage starts at noon.

Kentucky is 8-15 overall, including 7-9 in the SEC. South Carolina is 4-11 in the league and 6-13 overall. Brandon Boston leads UK in scoring at 11.6 points per game. AJ Lawson leads the Gamecocks at 17.4. The Wildcats are a 7.5-point favorite.

