The John Clay Podcast: Can Kentucky win the SEC Tournament?

Having wrapped up a 9-15 regular season with a 92-64 win over South Carolina on Saturday, March 6, 2021, Kentucky heads to the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which runs March 10-14 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. As the No. 8 seed, the Wildcats play No. 9 seed Mississippi State on Thursday. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss UK’s chances of winning four games in four days to take the title and earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament. They also talk about Morehead State winning the OVC Tournament title, as well as Northern Kentucky, Louisville and the top freshmen at state colleges. Also included is John Calipari’s post-game press conference after the win over South Carolina.

