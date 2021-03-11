Five things: Terrence Clarke, Chris Mack, Rick Pitino, Jamin Davis and Joey Votto

Five things of interest on this Thursday:

Can Terrence Clarke help Kentucky?

Kentucky opens its SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament play at noon on Thursday against Mississippi State and we could actually see freshman Terrence Clarke for the first time since Dec. 26.

Or at least that’s the way UK head coach John Calipari talked when speaking with the media. Out for over two months with an ankle injury, Clarke has practiced the last two days with the team. Calipari said it’s not a sure thing that Clarke will play, but the coach might “put him in to see what he can do.”

What can Clarke do? After such a long layoff, could he help the Cats’ cause? I’m skeptical from both a rust and effectiveness standpoint. But if Clarke was able to return and contribute, that would be an amazing story if the Cats go on a tournament run.

[Kentucky’s SEC Basketball Tournament history under John Calipari]

[There are reasons Terrence Clarke should return to UK]

SEC Tournament television schedule

12:00 - Kentucky vs. Mississippi State (SEC)

2:00 - Vanderbilt vs. Florida (SEC)

7:00 - Georgia vs. Missouri (SEC)

9:00 - South Carolina vs. Ole Miss (SEC)

Louisville looked listless against Duke

It is difficult to beat any team three times in one season, but Louisville looked almost lethargic in its 70-56 loss to the Blue Devils in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday night. The Cardinals shot just 30.6 percent from the floor and could do nothing with Duke’s freshman center Mark Williams, who scored 23 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.

So at 13-7 overall, including an 8-5 regular season ACC mark, is Louisville in the NCAA Tournament? As of 11:34 p.m. Wednesday night, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had U of L as a No. 11 seed one of the last four byes. I still think the Cards are in, but Chris Mack and company will be paying close attention to what happens in the conference tournaments between now and Selection Sunday.

ACC Tournament schedule

12:00 - Syracuse vs. Virginia (ESPN2)

2:30 - Miami vs. Georgia Tech (ESPN2)

6:30 - Duke vs. Florida State (ESPN)

9:00 - North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (ESPN)

Meanwhile, Rick Pitino gets one of his “favorite wins”

That’s what the former Kentucky and former Louisville coach said Wednesday night after his Iona Gaels rallied to defeat No. 1 seed Seina 55-52 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference.

“That was one of my favorite wins in 40-plus years of coaching,” said Pitino, who won a national title at both UK and U of L.

In Rick’s defense, COVID-19 has made it a ridiculously hard year for the Gaels. Iona is now just 10-5 on the season. It did not play a game from Dec. 24 through Feb. 11.

Wouldn’t it be something if Kentucky and Louisville did not end up in the NCAA Tournament and Pitino did?

Jamin Davis is getting big-time NFL love

I admit that when UK linebacker Jamin Davis announced he was leaving school after his junior season to enter the NFL Draft, I thought it was a mistake. I thought the talented Davis needed to gain experience from a senior season to put himself in the best position for league scouts.

Looks like I was wrong. Daniel Jeremiah, top draft analyst for the NFL Network, has Davis among his top 40 prospects and recently said of the former Cat, “He’s got legitimate Rookie of the Year type of ability.”

And ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has Davis in the first round of his latest mock draft, going with the No. 32 overall pick to Tampa Bay. “Davis could potentially be considered a reach here,” McShay wrote, “but he’s very underrated, and I love his tape.”

ICYMI, @MoveTheSticks' team fits for 2021 NFL Draft prospects.



"He's got legitimate Rookie of the Year type of ability."https://t.co/JxDsSmz9Ci pic.twitter.com/Mak8tz5aPe — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 10, 2021

[Could UK have two first-round NFL Draft pick this year?]

Joey Votto has tested positive for COVID-19

The Cincinnati Reds have placed their first baseman on the Injured List at spring training in Arizona. Votto gave permission to the Reds to publicly release the result of his test.

It’s not known if the 36-year-old Votto will be able to return in time for the season opener on April 1. He hit just .226 in 54 games last season with 11 homers and 22 RBI but said he was changing his approach for 2021. He was 4-of-9 at the plate so far in Arizona.