Live updates from Kentucky vs. Mississippi State in SEC Tournament

Needing to win four straight games to reach the NCAA Tournament, Kentucky opens play in the SEC Tournament against Mississippi State on Thursday in Nashville. Tipoff is set for noon on the SEC Network.

John Calipari’s Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 78-73 in double overtime in Starkville on Jan. 2 behind 23 points from Dontaie Allen. Just 9-15 on the season, UK is 23-4 in the SEC Tournament under Calipari. Mississippi State won three of its last five games, including an impressive 66-56 win at Ole Miss.

