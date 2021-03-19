The John Clay Podcast: A deep dive into Kentucky basketball

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky basketball went a disappointing 9-16 in 2020-21, the program’s first losing season since 1988-89. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay, fellow columnist Mark Story, UK recruiting writer Ben Roberts and UK basketball beat reporter Jerry Tipton all got together to discuss what went wrong this season, what changes need to be made, who might be returning for next year and what the future might hold. For more UK athletics coverage go to Kentucky.com.