The John Clay Podcast: Girls’ Sweet 16 preview

The Kentucky High School Athletics Association’s Girls State Basketball Tournament runs April 7 through April 10, 2021. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talks with Kentucky.com preps writer Jared Peck about the tournament. Jared discusses the favorite and breaks down each first round match-up, plus the players to watch. Follow Jared on Twitter at @HLpreps. Follow John at @johnclayiv.