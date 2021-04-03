High School Basketball
2021 Boys’ Sweet 16 Day 4: Live updates from Rupp Arena
The 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 presented by UK HealthCare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine continues Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Here’s a quick reference and Twitter feed keeping up with Saturday’s action.
COMPLETE GUIDE: Click here for full details on how to watch, listen, follow and attend the Boys’ Sweet 16.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Game 13, 11 a.m.: Elizabethtown (21-2) vs. Ballard (21-2)| Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come
Game 14, 2 p.m.: Ashland (22-4) vs. Highlands (28-4) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come
Game 15, 8 p.m.: Championship | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come
