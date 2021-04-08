The John Clay Podcast: A conversation with Jamal Mashburn

Former Kentucky star Jamal Mashburn was on hand as the first U.S. assembled Lexus was unveiled in a ceremony at the Georgetown facility on Oct. 19, 2015. Mashburn has receded from his basketball persona to focus on being a businessman in recent years. Herald-Leader File Photo

Former Kentucky basketball All-American Jamal Mashburn talks about his successful business career after basketball. Jamal talks to Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay about why he decided to get into business, lessons he learned from basketball that have helped in the business world, his advice to young athletes or young people who want to follow the same path and why he wants to give back to the university and the community. And, oh, Jamal talks a little basketball, as well. He also wrote a column for the Herald-Leader’s “Magic of Madness” section celebrating UK’s history in the NCAA Tournament.