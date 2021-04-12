The transfer portal is driving Dick Vitale crazy, baby

The flood of college basketball players into the transfer portal isn’t sitting well with ESPN analyst Dick Vitale.

Here are a few of his tweets over the weekend.

This transferring all over the place is going to destroy our great game.The @NCAA should think twice before officially making it that players can transfer w/o sitting 1 yr. The CHAOS going on is SICKENING! Only should allow players to transfer w/o sitting when a coach leaves. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 9, 2021

Transfer portal totally OUT OF CONTROL /@CuseWBB has 10 players enter portal/today Jack Nunge Iowa to Xavier // T. Camara from UGA to Dayton //Malik Curry from ODU to WVA It is non/ Stop daily / this is NOW totally ABSURD! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 9, 2021

I give up talking the transfer portal as when trying to make sense for the @NCAA they just simply don’t listen & could care less what is right . Someone pls explain to me how does having over 1200 players in the transfer portal GOOD FOR THE GAME . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 10, 2021

I want to get one thing straight here. I have zero prob with players transferring in many cases it it is beneficial .However allowing players to transfer w/o sitting out has totally changed the entire landscape of college hoops . It has created chaos as over 1200 r in the portal. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 11, 2021

Dick’s objections haven’t done much to stop the avalanche.

Some highlights:

▪ Kentucky has picked up transfers Oscar Tshiebwe from West Virginia and Kellan Grady from Davidson. John Calipari is reportedly in the mix for Minnesota guard Marcus Carr, among others.

▪ Over the weekend, Louisville added Florida shooting guard Noah Locke. He joins Miami transfer Matt Cross and Marshall transfer Jarrod West.

▪ On Sunday, Alabama received a commitment from Furman forward Noah Gurley. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds last season. He joins Texas Tech guard Nimari Burnett, who is transferring to Tuscaloosa.

▪ Arkansas has added transfers Chris Lykes from Miami, Au’Diese Toney from Pittsburgh and Stanley Umude from South Dakota. Umude averaged 21.6 points and 7.0 rebounds a game last year.

▪ Auburn received a commitment from Eastern Kentucky guard Wendell Green.

▪ Pittsburgh point guard Xavier Johnson is transferring to Indiana.

▪ Florida has commitments from Brandon McKissic of Kansas City and Penn State’s leading scorer Myreon Jones, who averaged 15.3 points per game last season.

▪ Missouri has added Amari Davis from Wisconsin-Green Bay, Jarron “Boogie” Coleman from Ball State and DaJuan Gordon from Kansas State.

▪ Tennessee has a commitment from Auburn guard Justin Powell, the former Trinity and North Oldham star.

▪ Virginia added Indiana guard Armaan Franklin.

▪ Maryland has commitments from Georgetown center Qudus Wahab and Rhode Island guard Fatts Russell.

▪ West Virginia picked up Old Dominon’s Malik Curry, who averaged 15.7 points per game last season.

And those are just a few from the over 1,200 players reportedly currently in the transfer portal. More to come.