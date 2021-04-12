Sidelines with John Clay
The transfer portal is driving Dick Vitale crazy, baby
The flood of college basketball players into the transfer portal isn’t sitting well with ESPN analyst Dick Vitale.
Here are a few of his tweets over the weekend.
Dick’s objections haven’t done much to stop the avalanche.
Some highlights:
▪ Kentucky has picked up transfers Oscar Tshiebwe from West Virginia and Kellan Grady from Davidson. John Calipari is reportedly in the mix for Minnesota guard Marcus Carr, among others.
▪ Over the weekend, Louisville added Florida shooting guard Noah Locke. He joins Miami transfer Matt Cross and Marshall transfer Jarrod West.
▪ On Sunday, Alabama received a commitment from Furman forward Noah Gurley. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds last season. He joins Texas Tech guard Nimari Burnett, who is transferring to Tuscaloosa.
▪ Arkansas has added transfers Chris Lykes from Miami, Au’Diese Toney from Pittsburgh and Stanley Umude from South Dakota. Umude averaged 21.6 points and 7.0 rebounds a game last year.
▪ Auburn received a commitment from Eastern Kentucky guard Wendell Green.
▪ Pittsburgh point guard Xavier Johnson is transferring to Indiana.
▪ Florida has commitments from Brandon McKissic of Kansas City and Penn State’s leading scorer Myreon Jones, who averaged 15.3 points per game last season.
▪ Missouri has added Amari Davis from Wisconsin-Green Bay, Jarron “Boogie” Coleman from Ball State and DaJuan Gordon from Kansas State.
▪ Tennessee has a commitment from Auburn guard Justin Powell, the former Trinity and North Oldham star.
▪ Virginia added Indiana guard Armaan Franklin.
▪ Maryland has commitments from Georgetown center Qudus Wahab and Rhode Island guard Fatts Russell.
▪ West Virginia picked up Old Dominon’s Malik Curry, who averaged 15.7 points per game last season.
And those are just a few from the over 1,200 players reportedly currently in the transfer portal. More to come.
