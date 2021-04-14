Add one more NFL Draft analyst — a really good one — to the Jamin Davis bandwagon

I love Greg Cosell. A staple at NFL Films for more than 40 years, producer and co-host of the “NFL Matchup” Show, Cosell is a tape guru who studies every aspect of the game. And there is no one whose opinion on football I trust more than Greg Cosell.

And Greg Cosell loves Jamin Davis.

During his weekly appearance on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, Cosell and Tucker discussed linebackers for the upcoming NFL Draft. First they broke down Micah Parsons of Penn State, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of Notre Dame and Zaven Collins of Tulsa before Tucker asked Cosell if there was anyone he wanted to talk about.

“The guy I’d love to talk about is Jamin Davis,” said Cosell of the now former Kentucky linebacker. “Jamin Davis I knew nothing about when I put on the tape. I watched him probably six, seven weeks ago. And it’s so funny how this works, six or seven weeks no one talked about him at all, and then all of a sudden in the last two weeks, I see, ‘He’s moving up lists.’ He’s not moving up lists. It’s just that more people at the NFL level are seeing him.”

Why does Cosell like Davis?

“I love this guy’s tape,” he said. “I think he is one of the most intriguing linebacker prospects. He’s one of my favorite players to evaluate. This kid has size, length, play speed, coverage ability. The more I watched him the more I felt his combination of length and play speed traits, he transitions beautifully as a three-down backer.”

Meanwhile, Mel Kiper, Jr. has Davis going to the Cleveland Browns with the 26th overall pick in the first round when the draft starts April 29.

Kiper has UK cornerback Kelvin Joseph going to the Denver Broncos in the second round with the No. 40 overall pick.

You can access Kiper’s mock here, but it’s an ESPN Plus subscription-only post.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has Davis at No. 26 and Joseph at No. 47 in his highest-graded prospects.

You can find the list here, but it is also a subscription-only post.