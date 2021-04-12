One prominent NFL Draft mock has UK’s Kelvin Joseph as a first-rounder

Don’t let theNFL Draft buzz around Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis distract you from the fact UK cornerback Kelvin Joseph could go in the first round, as well.

In fact, in his mock draft 3.0, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the Kansas City Chiefs taking Joseph with the 31st overall pick in the first round.

“Kansas City has always valued elite traits,” Jeremiah writes. “Joseph is big, fast and explosive. He’s a little bit raw, but he could team up with L’Jarius Sneed to give the Chiefs two young, athletic cornerbacks.”

On the College Draft podcast with Ross Tucker, draft analyst Emory Hunt has Joseph ranked as his No. 5 boundary cornerback.

“I’m not surprised he’s getting buzz now,” Hunt told Tucker. “People were waiting to see what he tested athletically, but the tape can you tell you everything. The fact that he is another long corner with good ball skills and has some upside left in his game, because he was another one who transferred from LSU to Kentucky and, man, that defense has played well. They were good on the front end. They were good in the second level and they were really good on the back end with guys who could match up. He’s one of these athletic corners that is physical, that has the right mindset, that still has room to grow his game at the next level. So his potential arrow is pointing in the right direction.”

CB Kelvin Joseph's 1.44 10-Yard Split is the fastest from the Pro Day circuit in 2021 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 8, 2021

Here's a glance at his production in coverage in 2020 pic.twitter.com/7y2583RquL — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) April 8, 2021

CBS Sports has Joseph ranked at No. 43 among its draft prospects.

Pro Football Focus has Joseph at No. 85 on its draft board.

The NFL Draft begins April 29 in Cleveland.