The John Clay Podcast: Scouting reports on UK’s NFL Draft prosects

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29 and runs through Saturday, May 1 in Cleveland. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay talked with Emory Hunt of footballgameplan.com and the College Draft podcast with Ross Tucker about Kentucky’s prospects, as well as those at Louisville and Eastern Kentucky.

Time stamps:

3:20 - Jamin Davis

5:00 - Kelvin Joseph

6:30 - Drake Jackson

8:50 - Landon Young

10:30 - Phil Hoskins and Quinton Bohanna

12:00 - Brandin Echols

13:00 - Louisville prospects including Tutu Atwell and Javian Hawkins

15:00 - EKU prospect Keyion Dixon

