The John Clay Podcast: Is UK all in on NIL?

Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Thursday, June 24, 2021 allowing college athletes in Kentucky to profit from their name, image and likeness. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss how the University is Kentucky and its athletics director, Mitch Barnhart, are handling the implementation of NIL and how it will affect UK’s program and college athletics overall. They also talk a little about Kentucky football’s quarterback question heading into the fall.