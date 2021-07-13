The John Clay Podcast: Matt Norlander on Kentucky and college basketball

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Matt Norlander, college basketball senior writer for CBS Sports, joins Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to talk how Kentucky did in the transfer portal, how Name, Image and Likeness will affect the sport, especially, recruiting, and who are some of the top teams for 2021-22. They also talk a little current music. Follow Matt on Twitter at @mattnorlander. Check out his work at cbssports.com. Follow John on Twitter at @johnclayiv.