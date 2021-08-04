Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: A scouting report on Will Levis

Penn State transfer Will Levis will be one of three candidates competing for the Kentucky starting quarterback job this fall. Levis, Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen enter fall camp vying for the No. 1 job. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Jon Sauber of the Centre Daily Times about Levis’ time at Penn State, his strengths and weaknesses. John then talked with Josh Moore of Kentucky.com about all the quarterback candidates on the UK roster. Kentucky’s football media day is Friday, Aug. 6. UK’s opener is Sept. 4 against Louisiana Monroe. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentucky.com.

