Wan’Dale Robinson high on ESPN’s list of top college football newcomers

ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren has compiled a list of college football’s Top 50 newcomers, comprised of recruits, transfers and new starters.

Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is No. 10 on the ESPN list.

“There was a time in his initial recruitment when it seemed as if Robinson was going to sign with Kentucky,” VanHaaren writes. “Nebraska was able to land him, though, with the hopes that he would help transform the offense. He showed flashes of his potential — 461 receiving yards in eight games -- but Nebraska’s offense never really got going. Now, Robinson is at Kentucky, and although the Wildcats’ offense wasn’t turning heads last season either, the coaches are hoping Robinson can prove to be a versatile playmaker to help improve multiple areas of the offense.”

No doubt about that. Robinson is expected to be a vital cog in first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s attack.

“That was what really sold me,” Robinson said earlier this year. “… They told me that they needed just a little spark on offense. Obviously, the run game was there. They just need some guys to have explosive plays, stretch the field and open up the box a little bit so that we’re more balanced on offense.”

In two seasons at Nebraska, Robinson caught 91 passes for 914 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson is also the 13th Mr. Football in Kentucky to play for the Wildcats.

No. 1 on the ESPN list? That would be Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o, who transferred to the Crimson Tide from Tennessee.

From recruits, transfers and opt-outs, the top-50 newcomers to college football this season https://t.co/phFyNSLhUL — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) August 11, 2021