Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s quarterbacks

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky football has a quarterback competition going on in fall camp as the Wildcats prepare for the Sept. 4 opener against Louisiana Monroe. In the first of a position-by-position series, Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and UK football beat writer Josh Moore break down what they have seen so far from quarterbacks Beau Allen, Joey Gatewood, Will Levis, Kaiya Sharon and Nik Scalzo. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service