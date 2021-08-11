John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s quarterbacks

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky football has a quarterback competition going on in fall camp as the Wildcats prepare for the Sept. 4 opener against Louisiana Monroe. In the first of a position-by-position series, Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and UK football beat writer Josh Moore break down what they have seen so far from quarterbacks Beau Allen, Joey Gatewood, Will Levis, Kaiya Sharon and Nik Scalzo. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.