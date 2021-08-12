The John Clay Podcast: How has the first week of Kentucky football practice gone?

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The University of Kentucky football team will hold its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Kroger Field. Head coach Mark Stoops, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Brad White talked to the media during the week about how the first few fall practices have gone for the Wildcats. Kentucky opens the season on Sept. 4 against Louisiana Monroe. For more UK football and athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.