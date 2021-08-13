The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s running backs

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

As Kentucky football prepares for its Sept. 4, 2021, opener against Louisiana Monroe at Kroger Field, the second in our position-by-position series focuses on the running backs. Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore and Kentucky.com columnist John Clay discuss a group that includes Chris Rodriguez, Kavosiey Smoke, Jutahn McClain, Michael Drennen, Travis Tisdale, La’Vell Wright, Torrance Davis and Tyler Markray. How will they be used by new offensive coordinator Liam Coen? Stay tuned. For more Kentucky athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.

Kentucky football 2021 roster in a sortable database