New sports radio station coming to Lexington

Colin Cowherd’s radio show “The Herd” will be broadcast in Lexington by WZNN-FM 96.1 beginning Tuesday. Fox Sports Radio

Lexington is getting a new radio station, one that will carry both Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd, as well as UK-related programming.

WZNN-FM 96.1 will sign on the air Tuesday.

Here’s the press release:

Lexington, KY August 31, 2021 — There is a new player on the sports radio scene in Lexington.

Sports 96.1 The Zone WZNN-FM signed on the air this morning and will broadcast all-things Kentucky sports in Lexington. The station will feature the only live and local afternoon drive show hosted by Program Director Terry Ford, Big Blue reports daily, extensive live pre- and post-game UK coverage before and after every Wildcat game, play by play of High School football and basketball, play by play of regional and national college football and basketball and play by play of the biggest NFL games every week.

The station will also feature national content from Fox Sports Radio with popular personalities Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd every weekday.

“Clarity Communications is pleased to bring local sports talk to FM in Lexington. We will not only have the only local afternoon sports talk show in the market, but we plan to expand all our local coverage of the sports teams and topics that matter in Central Kentucky. Plus, we are pleased to bring Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd back to Lexington. And our partnership with Fox Sports Radio means Lexington and the surrounding areas can expect the best sports coverage 24/7,” said Charlie Cohn, CEO of Clarity Communications.

Cowherd’s show has not been carried locally since he left ESPN for Fox Sports in 2015.

Patrick’s show is syndicated to radio stations by Premiere Radio Networks and the Fox Sports Radio package.