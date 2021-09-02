Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

College football games on television this weekend (Sept. 2-6)

Week 0 was just the appetizer for the main course. With Thursday serving as the launch pad for a long Labor Day weekend, college football gets flat out serious about its start, thanks to some terrific Week 1 matchups.

Thursday night, No. 4 Ohio State is at Minnesota in an early Big Ten matchup on Fox. Or you can flip over to the SEC Network and watch Josh Heupel’s debut as Tennessee’s head coach with the Volunteers playing host to Bowling Green. That game also is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff.

On Friday, No. 10 North Carolina is at Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. on ESPN. That’s the same North Carolina that features a probable Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Sam Howell. That’s the same Virginia Tech that features a head coach on the hot seat in Justin Fuente.

Saturday affords us several Top 25 matchups:

No. 19 Penn State is at No. 12 Wisconsin at noon on Fox. It’s a key game for Penn State, what with the Nittany Lions trying to rebound from a 4-5 COVID-19 influenced season. Wisconsin is also looking for a return to Badger bully ball after going just 4-3 a year ago.

Defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Alabama opens its 2021 campaign against No. 14 Miami in Atlanta. Bryce Young takes over as Nick Saban’s quarterback. Despite losing Heisman winner Devonta Smith and star running back Najee Harris, Bama has plenty of weapons at Young’s disposal. Miami has its hands full for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

Last season’s Big Ten surprise, No. 17 Indiana opens at No. 18 Iowa at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. The Hoosiers went 6-2 last season with upset wins over Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin. After losing its first two games in 2020, Iowa reeled off six straight victories. Kirk Ferentz begins his 50th season as the Hawkeyes coach. Or so it seems. (The real number is 23.)

Steve Sarkisian makes his Texas head coaching debut when the No. 21 Longhorns take on No. 23 Louisiana at 4:30 p.m. on Fox. Sarkisian may have preferred an easier opening foe. Billy Napier’s Ragin’ Cajuns were 10-1 last season, including a victory at Iowa State. More success and Napier is likely to snare a Power Five job in 2022.

The weekend’s true marquee matchup has No. 3 Clemson meeting No. 5 Georgia for an epic opener in Charlotte. Both teams will be prime contenders for College Football Playoff spots. One will start the year 0-1. It’s a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

It’s not a top 25 matchup, Louisville vs. Ole Miss on Monday night in Atlanta figures to attract some attention in the commonwealth. ESPN has that 8 p.m. kickoff.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

And Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang comprise the SEC Network crew for Saturday’s Kentucky-ULM opener at noon.

Here are this weekend’s college football games on television:

Note: All times are PM. And this year we are including games being streamed on ESPN+ in the listings.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Friday, Sept. 3

Saturday, Sept. 4

Sunday, Sept. 5

Monday, Sept. 6

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service