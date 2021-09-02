College football games on television this weekend (Sept. 2-6)

Week 0 was just the appetizer for the main course. With Thursday serving as the launch pad for a long Labor Day weekend, college football gets flat out serious about its start, thanks to some terrific Week 1 matchups.

Thursday night, No. 4 Ohio State is at Minnesota in an early Big Ten matchup on Fox. Or you can flip over to the SEC Network and watch Josh Heupel’s debut as Tennessee’s head coach with the Volunteers playing host to Bowling Green. That game also is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff.

On Friday, No. 10 North Carolina is at Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. on ESPN. That’s the same North Carolina that features a probable Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Sam Howell. That’s the same Virginia Tech that features a head coach on the hot seat in Justin Fuente.

Saturday affords us several Top 25 matchups:

▪ No. 19 Penn State is at No. 12 Wisconsin at noon on Fox. It’s a key game for Penn State, what with the Nittany Lions trying to rebound from a 4-5 COVID-19 influenced season. Wisconsin is also looking for a return to Badger bully ball after going just 4-3 a year ago.

▪ Defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Alabama opens its 2021 campaign against No. 14 Miami in Atlanta. Bryce Young takes over as Nick Saban’s quarterback. Despite losing Heisman winner Devonta Smith and star running back Najee Harris, Bama has plenty of weapons at Young’s disposal. Miami has its hands full for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

▪ Last season’s Big Ten surprise, No. 17 Indiana opens at No. 18 Iowa at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. The Hoosiers went 6-2 last season with upset wins over Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin. After losing its first two games in 2020, Iowa reeled off six straight victories. Kirk Ferentz begins his 50th season as the Hawkeyes coach. Or so it seems. (The real number is 23.)

▪ Steve Sarkisian makes his Texas head coaching debut when the No. 21 Longhorns take on No. 23 Louisiana at 4:30 p.m. on Fox. Sarkisian may have preferred an easier opening foe. Billy Napier’s Ragin’ Cajuns were 10-1 last season, including a victory at Iowa State. More success and Napier is likely to snare a Power Five job in 2022.

▪ The weekend’s true marquee matchup has No. 3 Clemson meeting No. 5 Georgia for an epic opener in Charlotte. Both teams will be prime contenders for College Football Playoff spots. One will start the year 0-1. It’s a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

It’s not a top 25 matchup, Louisville vs. Ole Miss on Monday night in Atlanta figures to attract some attention in the commonwealth. ESPN has that 8 p.m. kickoff.

And Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang comprise the SEC Network crew for Saturday’s Kentucky-ULM opener at noon.

Here are this weekend’s college football games on television:

Note: All times are PM. And this year we are including games being streamed on ESPN+ in the listings.

Thursday, Sept. 2

6:00 - Temple at Rutgers (Big 10)

7:00 - The Citadel at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

7:00 - Boise State at UCF (ESPN)

7:30 - East Carolina at Appalachian State(ESPNU)

7:30 - UC Davis at Tulsa (ESPN+)

8:00 - UT Martin at Western Kentucky (ESPN+)

8:00 - Ohio State at Minnesota (Fox)

8:00 - Bowling Green at Tennessee (SEC)

Friday, Sept. 3

6:00 - North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ESPN)

7:00 - Duke at Charlotte (CBS Sports)

7:00 - Old Dominion at Wake Forest (ACC)

9:00 - Michigan State at Northwestern (ESPN)

9:00 - South Dakota State at Colorado State (FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 4

12:00 - Tulane at Oklahoma (ABC)

12:00 - Penn State at Wisconsin (Fox)

12:00 - ULM at Kentucky (SEC)

12:00 - Colgate at Boston College (ACC)

12:00 - Western Michigan at Michigan (ESPN)

12:00 - Holy Cross at UConn (CBS Sports)

12:00 - Stanford at Kansas State (FS1)

12:00 - Army at Georgia State (ESPNU)

12:00 - Fordham at Nebraska (Big 10)

2:00 - Rice at Arkansas (ESPN+)

3:30 - Alabama at Miami (ABC)

3:30 - Miami (O) at Cincinnati (ESPN+)

3:30 - Indiana at Iowa (Big 10)

3:30 - Marshall at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 - West Virginia at Maryland (ESPN)

4:00 - Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State (ESPNU)

4:00 - Central Michigan at Missouri (SEC)

4:00 - UMass at Pittsburgh (ACC)

4:00 - Louisiana at Texas (Fox)

7:00 - Akron at Auburn (ESPN+)

7:00 - Eastern Illinois at South Carolina (ESPN+)

7:00 - Syracuse at Ohio (CBS Sports)

7:00 - Oregon State at Purdue (FS1)

7:00 - Texas Tech at Houston (ESPN)

7:00 - Baylor at Texas Tech (ESPN+)

7:00 - Nicholls at Memphis (ESPN+)

7:00 - Abilene Christian at SMU (ESPN+)

7:30 - Georgia at Clemson (ABC)

7:30 - FAU at Florida (SEC)

7:30 - UTSA at Illinois (Big 10)

7:30 - Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech (ACC)

8:00 - Kent State at Texas A&M (ESPNU)

8:00 - East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt (ESPN+)

8:30 - LSU at UCLA (Fox)

10:30 - Nevada at California (FS1)

10:30 - BYU vs. Arizona (ESPN)

10:30 - New Mexico State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

Sunday, Sept. 5

7:30 - Notre Dame at Florida State (ABC)

Monday, Sept. 6