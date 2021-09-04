Sidelines with John Clay
Live updates: Kentucky vs. ULM college football
Live updates from Kentucky football’s season opener against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kroger Field.
Date: Sept. 4, 2021.
Kickoff: Noon.
TV: SEC Network with Tyler Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang.
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel.
Coaches: Kentucky-Mark Stoops (49-50); ULM-Terry Bowden (0-0 at ULM/175-114-2 overall).
Series: Kentucky leads 4-1.
Last meeting: Kentucky 48, ULM 14 on Oct. 11, 2014.
