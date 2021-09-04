Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

Live updates: Kentucky vs. ULM college football

Live updates from Kentucky football’s season opener against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kroger Field.

Date: Sept. 4, 2021.

Kickoff: Noon.

TV: SEC Network with Tyler Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang.

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel.

Coaches: Kentucky-Mark Stoops (49-50); ULM-Terry Bowden (0-0 at ULM/175-114-2 overall).

Series: Kentucky leads 4-1.

Last meeting: Kentucky 48, ULM 14 on Oct. 11, 2014.

Pregame links:

The John Clay Podcast: UK-ULM football preview

Big Blue Preview: UK-ULM football

UK-ULM predictions: Do Wildcats flash fry or slow cook Warhawks?

Five things to know about the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks

How to watch, where to follow Kentucky vs. Louisiana Monroe

How Kentucky-Louisiana Monroe match up -- with a game prediction

