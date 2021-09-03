Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-ULM football preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app:

The Kentucky Wildcats kickoff the 2021 season against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Kroger Field. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Adam Hunsucker of the Star News in Monroe for a scouting report on ULM. Also on the podcast, you hear from UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen, defensive coordinator Brad White and head coach Mark Stoops. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.

  Comments  
