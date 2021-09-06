The attendance figures for the first weekend of SEC football games

For a column last week, I asked this burning question: Will college football fans return to attending games?

Even with a growing number of COVID-19 cases because of the Delta variant, the answer for the first full weekend of games was yes.

Here’s a look at the attendance for SEC games, in order of the percentage of capacity:

Alabama vs. Miami

Result: Alabama 44-13

Site: Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Attendance: 71,829

Capacity: 71,000

Percentage: 101.17

Georgia vs. Clemson

Result: Georgia 10-3

Site: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

Attendance: 74,817

Capacity: 75,412

Percentage: 99.21

Florida Atlantic at Florida

Result: Florida 35-14

Site: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville

Attendance: 86,840

Capacity: 88,548

Percentage: 98.07

Akron at Auburn

Result: Auburn 60-10

Site: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn

Attendance: 83,821

Capacity: 87,451

Percentage: 95.85

Kent State at Texas A&M

Result: Texas A&M 41-10

Site: Kyle Field in College Stadium

Attendance: 97,339

Capacity: 102,733

Percentage: 94.75

Rice at Arkansas

Result: Arkansas 38-17

Site: Donald Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville

Attendance: 64,065

Capacity: 76,000

Percentage: 84.30

Bowling Green at Tennessee

Result: Tennessee 38-6

Site: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville

Attendance: 84,314

Capacity: 102,455

Percentage: 82.29

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina

Result: South Carolina 46-0

Site: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

Attendance: 64,868

Capacity: 80,250

Percentage: 80.83

ULM at Kentucky

Result: Kentucky 45-10

Site: Kroger Field in Lexington

Attendance: 47,693

Capacity: 61,000

Percentage: 78.19

LSU at UCLA

Result: UCLA 38-27

Site: Rose Bowl in Pasadena

Attendance: 68,123

Capacity: 91,136

Percentage: 74.75

Central Michigan at Missouri

Result: Missouri 34-24

Site: Farout Field in Columbia

Attendance: 46,327

Capacity: 62,621

Percentage: 73.98

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State

Result: Mississippi State 35-34

Site: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville

Attendance: 44,669

Capacity: 61,337

Percentage: 72.83

East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt