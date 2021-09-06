Sidelines with John Clay
The attendance figures for the first weekend of SEC football games
For a column last week, I asked this burning question: Will college football fans return to attending games?
Even with a growing number of COVID-19 cases because of the Delta variant, the answer for the first full weekend of games was yes.
Here’s a look at the attendance for SEC games, in order of the percentage of capacity:
Alabama vs. Miami
- Result: Alabama 44-13
- Site: Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta
- Attendance: 71,829
- Capacity: 71,000
- Percentage: 101.17
Georgia vs. Clemson
- Result: Georgia 10-3
- Site: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte
- Attendance: 74,817
- Capacity: 75,412
- Percentage: 99.21
Florida Atlantic at Florida
- Result: Florida 35-14
- Site: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville
- Attendance: 86,840
- Capacity: 88,548
- Percentage: 98.07
Akron at Auburn
- Result: Auburn 60-10
- Site: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn
- Attendance: 83,821
- Capacity: 87,451
- Percentage: 95.85
Kent State at Texas A&M
- Result: Texas A&M 41-10
- Site: Kyle Field in College Stadium
- Attendance: 97,339
- Capacity: 102,733
- Percentage: 94.75
Rice at Arkansas
- Result: Arkansas 38-17
- Site: Donald Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville
- Attendance: 64,065
- Capacity: 76,000
- Percentage: 84.30
Bowling Green at Tennessee
- Result: Tennessee 38-6
- Site: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville
- Attendance: 84,314
- Capacity: 102,455
- Percentage: 82.29
Eastern Illinois at South Carolina
- Result: South Carolina 46-0
- Site: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
- Attendance: 64,868
- Capacity: 80,250
- Percentage: 80.83
ULM at Kentucky
- Result: Kentucky 45-10
- Site: Kroger Field in Lexington
- Attendance: 47,693
- Capacity: 61,000
- Percentage: 78.19
LSU at UCLA
- Result: UCLA 38-27
- Site: Rose Bowl in Pasadena
- Attendance: 68,123
- Capacity: 91,136
- Percentage: 74.75
Central Michigan at Missouri
- Result: Missouri 34-24
- Site: Farout Field in Columbia
- Attendance: 46,327
- Capacity: 62,621
- Percentage: 73.98
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State
- Result: Mississippi State 35-34
- Site: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville
- Attendance: 44,669
- Capacity: 61,337
- Percentage: 72.83
East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt
- Result: East Tennessee State 23-3
- Site: Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville
- Attendance: 22,029
- Capacity: 39,790
- Percentage: 55.36
