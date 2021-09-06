Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s win over ULM

Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story talk about the Kentucky Wildcats’ 45-10 win over the visiting Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on Sept. 4, 2021. The two also look ahead to Saturday’s key SEC matchup between UK and the Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field. Included in the podcast as Kentucky coach Mark Stoops’ post-game press conference after the win over ULM. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.

