The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky basketball gets a big commitment

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Shaedon Sharpe, a five-star guard ranked as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2022, has committed to play men’s basketball at the University of Kentucky. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talks to Kentucky.com UK basketball recruiting writer Ben Roberts about Sharpe’s commitment and what it means to the progam. They also talk about possible future commits Chris Livingston, Dereck Lively and Cason Wallace. There’s also a mention of Reed Sheppard. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.