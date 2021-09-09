The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Missouri football preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

In a key early-season SEC football matchup, the Kentucky Wildcats welcome the Missouri Tigers to Kroger Field on Sept. 11, 2021. Missouri snapped a five-game losing streak to UK with a 20-10 win last season in Columbia. To preview this year’s game, Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Mitchell Forde of Power Mizzou about the Tigers. He then talked with Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com about the Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.