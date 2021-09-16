College football on television this weekend (Sept. 16-18)

Technically, Saturday’s Kentucky-Chattanooga clash at Kroger Field is not on television. Instead, the game is being streamed on both SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus. You can find more details here.

Mike Morgan will be on play-by-play, with Ben Hartsock providing analysis and Paul Carcaterra reporting from the sideline for the noon kickoff.

Other games of interest this weekend:

▪ Friday night at Cardinal Stadium, Louisville welcomes UCF for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. U of L opened its season with a 43-24 loss to Ole Miss in Atlanta, but bounced back to beat Eastern Kentucky 30-3 last week. Under new coach Gus Malzahn, UCF has wins over Boise State (36-31) and Bethune-Cookman (63-14). Former UK quarterback Joey Gatewood is a backup quarterback for the Knights.

▪ Former Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson returns to Kyle Field in College Station as his New Mexico Lobos play at No. 7 Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for noon on the SEC Network. So far in 2021, Wilson has thrown for six touchdowns without an interception. He’s completing 78 percent of his passes. As UK’s quarterback, he lost 20-14 in overtime at Texas A&M in 2018.

▪ Also at noon, No. 8 Cincinnati is at Indiana. Through two games, UC quarterback and Louisville native Desmond Ridder has completed 77.8 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and one interception. Indiana rebounded from a 34-6 loss at Iowa to whip Idaho 56-14 last Saturday.

▪ No. 1 Alabama travels to Gainesville to face No. 11 Florida in a key early SEC matchup. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has thrown for seven touchdowns in his first two games. Meanwhile, Florida backup quarterback Anthony Richardson has rushed for 275 yards on just 11 carries. Richardson is dealing with an injured hamstring, however. His Saturday status is uncertain. The game is a 3:30 p.m. start on CBS.

▪ You can scout Kentucky’s next opponent when South Carolina visits No. 2 Georgia for a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. New coach Shane Beamer is off to a 2-0 start at South Carolina. The Gamecocks own wins over Eastern Illinois and East Carolina. Georgia opened with a 10-3 triumph over then No. 3 Clemson, then rolled over UAB last week. UK plays at South Carolina on Sept. 25.

▪ No. 22 Auburn travels to University Park to take on No. 10 Penn State. Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 257 yards on just 17 carries in wins over Akron and Alabama State. Penn State opened the year with a 16-10 win at Wisconsin before battering Ball State 44-13. It’ll be a white-out at Beaver Stadium for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

Here is the full list of college football games on television this weekend:

Thursday, September 16

8 p.m. - Ohio at Louisiana (ESPN)

Friday, September 17

7:30 p.m. - UCF at Louisville (ESPN)

9 p.m. - Maryland at Illinois (Fox Sports 1)

Saturday, September 18