The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-South Carolina football preview

For their first road game of the season, the Kentucky Wildcats visit Columbia to play the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are 3-0 on the season, including 1-0 in the SEC. South Carolina is 2-1, with a 0-1 mark in the conference. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Ben Portnoy of The State newspaper in Columbia for a scouting report on Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks. John talked with Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader about Kentucky. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.