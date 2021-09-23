Mark Stoops’ SEC road record as Kentucky coach

Earlier this week, I wrote a column about Kentucky’s first road game of the 2021 season, this Saturday at South Carolina. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on ESPN2 for the key SEC East matchup.

In that column, I listed Mark Stoops’ record in road SEC games since arriving in Lexington. Starting with the 2013 season, he’s 8-25. He’s 6-11 over the last four years, however.

Mark Stoops' SEC road record at Kentucky:



2013 - 0-4

2014 - 0-4

2015 - 1-3

2016 - 1-3

2017 - 2-2

2018 - 2-2

2019 - 1-3

2020 - 1-4



