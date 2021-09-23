Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

Mark Stoops’ SEC road record as Kentucky coach

Earlier this week, I wrote a column about Kentucky’s first road game of the 2021 season, this Saturday at South Carolina. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on ESPN2 for the key SEC East matchup.

In that column, I listed Mark Stoops’ record in road SEC games since arriving in Lexington. Starting with the 2013 season, he’s 8-25. He’s 6-11 over the last four years, however.

Here’s a chart listing all of the Wildcats’ road games and results under Stoops.

Read Next

Read Next

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Read Next

Read Next
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service