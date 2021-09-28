SEC links: Former Penn State teammate helping Florida prepare for UK’s Will Levis

Some SEC links for Tuesday:

Former teammate helps Florida scout Will Levis. Gators defensive lineman Antonio Valentino played with the Kentucky quarterback at Penn State. Now the two teams meet Saturday night at Kroger Field. “I told the D-Line in meetings today, just a little bit about what I know about him, and my biggest thing was Will’s mentality. He’s not very easily shaken. He’s very strong-willed, very strong in his mind,” Valentino said Monday night after practice. “He’s very physical as a quarterback.”

Charges dismissed against Kentucky players. “A grand jury dismissed all burglary charges on Tuesday against six players — RJ Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams — who were originally indicted in late August. The grand jury also dismissed a wanton endangerment charge that been filed against Tisdale.”

Auburn’s T.J. Finley prepares for return to LSU. Finley transferred to Auburn from LSU after last season. “Whether Finley will be Auburn’s starter in Death Valley remains to be seen, as head coach Bryan Harsin faces an important decision at the position following last weekend’s dramatic comeback win. Against Georgia State, Finley replaced a struggling Bo Nix late in the third quarter and led a late 98-yard drive for the go-ahead touchdown with 45 seconds to play.”

Hendon Hooker might not be available for Missouri game. The Tennessee quarterback was injured in the Volunteers’ 38-14 loss at Florida last Saturday. “There were multiple guys that had injuries or got nicked up during the course of the ball game the other night,” UT Coach Josh Heupel said. “Don’t know where those guys are at. Hendon at quarterback, not sure if he’ll be available or not, so we’ll see how that transpires here during the course of the week and go from there.”

Nick Saban was on Monday night’s Manningcast. The Alabama coach appeared with Peyton and Eli Manning during the Cowboys-Eagles Monday Night Football game. During the interview, Saban might have made a not-so-subtle to the Manning’s nephew, Arch, a highly rated quarterback for 2023. Arch Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, brother of Peyton and Eli.

Nick Saban on ESPN2 just now…



“I wish I was coaching at Alabama when Peyton and Eli Manning were recruits so you guys could have played for the Tide.



I’d love to coach a member of the Manning family.” pic.twitter.com/NLAoPx05HN — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) September 28, 2021

Oddsmakers disagree on Alabama and Ole Miss. The two unbeatens meet Saturday in Tuscaloosa. “Oddsmakers and sharp bettors spent Sunday disagreeing on what the point spread should be after Circa Sports bookmaker Matt Metcalf opened Alabama as a 20-point favorite. All of the action rolled in on Mississippi in the first few hours to drive the line to 14.5.”

Brian Robinson looking to return for Alabama. “Coach Nick Saban said that Robinson, who injured his ribs during a win over Florida on Sept. 18, is day-to-day heading into a top-15 matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday.”

Georgia and Arkansas coaches are sharing texts. The two undefeated teams meet Saturday at noon. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning have been exchanging text messages this week. The two were together on Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia before Pittman became the head coach at Arkansas, who knocked off Texas A&M 20-10 last weekend.

Texas A&M dealing with first loss. “I think I can speak for everybody, we’re definitely frustrated,” A&M junior wide receiver Ainias Smith said. “It’s not easy when you don’t have success. But it’s also motivation, because you see that plays can be made and we’re not able to [make] those plays on the field.”

Grades from Missouri’s loss to Boston College. “Offense: C+. For much of the afternoon, and the season for that matter, the offense kept Mizzou in the game. The defense had struggled throughout the season, but the offense had been solid, and that remained true through the third quarter.”

SEC FOOTBALL GAMES FOR OCT. 2

12 p.m. - Arkansas at Georgia (ESPN)

12 p.m. - Tennessee at Missouri (SEC)

3:30 p.m. - Ole Miss at Alabama (CBS)

3:30 p.m. - Troy at South Carolina (SEC)

6 p.m. - Florida at Kentucky (ESPN)

7 p.m. - Mississippi State at Texas A&M (SEC)

7:30 p.m. - UConn at Vanderbilt (ESPNU)

9 p.m. - Auburn at LSU (ESPN)

SEC FOOTBALL RESULTS FROM SEPT. 25

Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10

Florida 38, Tennessee 14

Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0

Alabama 63, Southern Miss 14

Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 10

Auburn 34, Georgia State 24

LSU 28, Mississippi State 25

Boston College 41, Missouri 34 (OT)

