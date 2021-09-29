The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Florida football preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats have lost 16 straight games to the Florida Gators in Lexington. Now Dan Mullen brings his 10th-ranked Gators to Kroger Field to face Mark Stoops’ Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. It’s a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. To preview the game, Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist talked with former Gainesville Sun sports columnist Pat Dooley about the Gators and Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore about the Wildcats. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.