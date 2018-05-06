Lexington police searching for man wanted in connection with April murder

Lexington police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man early last month on Devonport Drive.
Malik Rashawn Nelson, 18, is wanted on a charge of murder in the death of Christian Cubert, 21, according to police.
Cubert was found on the night of April 3 in the 2200 block of Devonport Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Anyone with information related to Nelson's whereabouts is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020
or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
