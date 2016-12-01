Lexington Pasta opening bodega on Limestone with take-out, meals

Lexington Pasta, which started in a small garage at 227 North Limestone, is about to open a “bodega” on that spot.
A grand opening is scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 14, with tastings and specials from other nearby businesses, including Sorella Gelateria, Lexington Beerworks, Columbia Steakhouse, Mulberry & Lime, and Bella Bliss.
The bodega will have pasta, sauce, olive, cheese, and bread plus Kentucky Proud products from other vendors, unique deli items including mortadella and prosciutto.
Co-owner Lesme Romero said the bodega also will have ready-to-cook meals, including baked gnocchi, baked ravioli and lasagna from Pasta Garage, the restaurant that Lexington Pasta opened on Delaware Avenue.
Carry-out lunch and dinner items also will be available most days. Items will include meatball subs, panini, rigatoni with meatballs in a marinara sauce, Rossetti primavera, and weekly specialty pastas, including gluten-free and vegan options.
Romero and his business partner, Reinaldo Gonzalez, had planned to open the bodega earlier, but a car crashed into the building in September 2015, setting back plans.
