December 1, 2016 3:26 PM

Lexington Pasta opening bodega on Limestone with take-out, meals

By Janet Patton

Lexington Pasta, which started in a small garage at 227 North Limestone, is about to open a “bodega” on that spot.

A grand opening is scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 14, with tastings and specials from other nearby businesses, including Sorella Gelateria, Lexington Beerworks, Columbia Steakhouse, Mulberry & Lime, and Bella Bliss.

The bodega will have pasta, sauce, olive, cheese, and bread plus Kentucky Proud products from other vendors, unique deli items including mortadella and prosciutto.

Co-owner Lesme Romero said the bodega also will have ready-to-cook meals, including baked gnocchi, baked ravioli and lasagna from Pasta Garage, the restaurant that Lexington Pasta opened on Delaware Avenue.

Carry-out lunch and dinner items also will be available most days. Items will include meatball subs, panini, rigatoni with meatballs in a marinara sauce, Rossetti primavera, and weekly specialty pastas, including gluten-free and vegan options.

Romero and his business partner, Reinaldo Gonzalez, had planned to open the bodega earlier, but a car crashed into the building in September 2015, setting back plans.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

