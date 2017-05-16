Real Hamburger & Bar opens in Table Three Ten space on Short Street

Lexington restaurateurs Andrea Sims and Krim Boughalem have opened a new restaurant, Real Hamburger & Bar, at 310 West Short Street.
The restaurant concentrates on a simple menu prepared and served by Sims and Boughalem themselves. Locally sourced food is emphasized, with meat from Marksbury Farm and bread from Magee’s Bakery.
Sims and Boughalem own the 310 building and had once operated both National Provisions and Table Three Ten. They sold Table Three Ten to Daniel and Florence Marlowe in 2016. It closed in February.
National Provisions closed in September.
Real Hamburger & Bar is serving lunch and dinner, with plans to expand to add breakfast and late-night food, Sims said in a telephone interview. Exact days of the week the restaurant will serve what are being worked out, she said, so it’s best to consult the restaurant’s Facebook page; the phone number is 859-368-9456.
“We wanted something casual ... very kind of homey,” Sims said.
The restaurant serves burgers, hand-cut fries, salad, cookies, pies and cappuccino. It will add other options, including a vegan burger and a chicken sandwich, and salads will change according to vegetables that are locally available.
“If tomatoes are not in season, we’re not serving tomatoes,” Sims said.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
