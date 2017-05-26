Marksbury Farm: Its product is grass, its business is local meat

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 John Soper on Woodford County's success Pause 1:57 Tour the Marksbury Farm processing and retail plant 2:03 UK Hospital debuts new kitchen, dining room 1:16 Bevin: Pro-business legislation bringing record-breaking investment to Kentucky 1:28 Mother Daughter team up to run lavender farm 1:44 Chef Dan Wu Talks About Atomic Ramen 1:37 From owning an orchard to swimming with sharks 0:32 Kentucky ready to celebrate its 225th birthday 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 1:36 Meet Evan Winkler, Kentucky's contestant in the National Geographic Bee Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Marksbury Farms partner Cliff Swaim talks about the processing, wholesale, and retail facility located off of Nicholasville Road in Lancaster. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Marksbury Farms partner Cliff Swaim talks about the processing, wholesale, and retail facility located off of Nicholasville Road in Lancaster. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com