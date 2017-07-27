Marikka’s plans $2.3 million restaurant with more seating

Marikka’s, the German beer garden at 411 Southland Drive demolished this year, plans to rebuild.
According to documents from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, which is granting a $461,000 two-year loan for small business credit assistance, Marikka’s plans to build a $2.3 million restaurant with additional seating, a pub/bar area and new volleyball courts.
The expanded Marikka’s will employ 20-30, according to the request from Traditional Bank, which is loaning Marikka’s the money to rebuild.
Marikka’s offers more than 700 kinds of beer and authentic German food. The restaurant closed in November for renovations and was demolished in January.
No one with Marikka’s could be reached for comment.
