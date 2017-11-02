Jazz bar opening in former restaurant spot

Even as restaurants are closing in downtown Lexington, more are opening: Creaux, a New Orleans-style jazz bar, has opened at 310 West Short, which is now owned by Bob Estes and partners.
The grand opening will be Nov. 17-18, with an open house “meet & greet the owners” cocktail hour from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 17, with drink specials and live music.
On Nov. 18, beginning at 4 p.m., the bar will have all-day happy hour and prize giveaways. Featured cocktails include The Slurricane, “spelled with two Rs for a reason,” according to a description on Facebook.
The bar will be open Wednesday through Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting until midnight on weeknights and beyond on the weekends. The bar also is booking private parties for the holidays.
The location was most recently Real Hamburger & Bar, opened this spring by restaurateurs Krim Boughalem and Andrea Sims, who are mired in legal troubles from the failed National Provisions restaurant on National and Walton. Earlier this fall, they closed Real Hamburger and sold the building.
Estes, who owns Parlay Social across Short Street, said last month that he hopes for the place to have a clean slate with all new owners and a new concept.
