Want your Big Mac and fries delivered? Try it free with this code

Now that UberEATS is up and running in Lexington, McDonald’s has launched McDelivery through the service.
McDonald’s and and UberEATS started a pilot partnership earlier this year year with 200 McDonald’s in Florida, and it was so successful that the two companies have expanded to more than 3,500 McDonald’s restaurants in the United States.
“When we did a survey prior to launch in Lexington, we had McDonald’s as one of the most requested options,” said Berry Kennedy, general manager of UberEATS in Kentucky. “McDonald’s is a very popular option. ... I really think it’s for everyone who love McDonald’s. I’m a McFlurry girl myself.”
The most popular items for delivery, according to McDonald’s, are fries, McChicken, hash browns, Big Mac meal, McDouble, 10-piece Chicken McNugget meal, McFlurry, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, and McCafé Frappé.
Nine McDonald’s in Lexington will deliver a full range of menu items — except soft-serve cones — during regular business hours, including late nights. (In Florida, 30 percent of the delivery orders were made after 11 p.m.)
“We want to raise the bar on everything we do for our customers and make it as easy as possible for them to enjoy their favorites from McDonald’s on their schedules,” said Gist Heinrich, a McDonald’s owner/operator in Lexington. “Delivery is one of the top requests by our customers, and we’re proud of the partnership with UberEATS to make it happen for them here in the Bluegrass.”
So you can get (reasonably) hot fries and McNuggets, usually within 10 minutes.
“We worked really closely with McDonalds to optimize delivery ... so they get there piping hot,” Kennedy said. McDonald’s times the food order to be ready when the driver is there to pick it up, she said.
You can order from the UberEATS website, UberEATS.com, or the app, and if you are a new UberEATS customer and use the code “eatsmcds,” you can get $5 off your first McDonald’s order, which will cover the typical delivery cost.
