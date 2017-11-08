Locally owned Lexington bakery closes, grand opening was in May

Dutch’s Bake Shop is closing on Saturday, after a grand opening only in May, although chef Jessica Van Houten-Jones had been selling baked goods with partner Stuart Spurr for more than a year.
The shop, at 185 Pasadena in Creative Kitchen and Table, made muffins, bagels and other baked goods for local restaurants and for customers by special order.
Dutch’s announced the closure on Facebook, saying that retails sales have already stopped. “Thank you all who have supported us through this incredible journey,” the store wrote.
The announcement came after several locally owned restaurants in downtown Lexington closed last month, including Enoteca, Wines on Vine, Chatham’s, and The Julep Cup. Cheapside, a bar on Short street, also closed, at least for the winter.
