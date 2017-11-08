More Videos

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Pause
Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester 0:47

Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police 0:29

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police

Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field 1:55

Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 0:26

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

How Benny Snell is like superhero 1:30

How Benny Snell is like superhero

House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal 2:31

House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal

Making pimento cheese sticks 1:33

Making pimento cheese sticks

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

UK's Jarred Vanderbilt sees advantages in being left-handed 2:00

UK's Jarred Vanderbilt sees advantages in being left-handed

  • Need an icing-doused donut muffin in your life? Dutch's Bake Shop is the place to find one

    Dutch's Bake Shop on Pasadena Drive brought its donut muffin to the sold out Crave Donut Fest on March 4. Now the bakery is closing.

Dutch's Bake Shop on Pasadena Drive brought its donut muffin to the sold out Crave Donut Fest on March 4. Now the bakery is closing. Caitlyn Stroh Special to The Herald-Leader
Dutch's Bake Shop on Pasadena Drive brought its donut muffin to the sold out Crave Donut Fest on March 4. Now the bakery is closing. Caitlyn Stroh Special to The Herald-Leader

Business

Locally owned Lexington bakery closes, grand opening was in May

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

November 08, 2017 3:33 PM

Dutch’s Bake Shop is closing on Saturday, after a grand opening only in May, although chef Jessica Van Houten-Jones had been selling baked goods with partner Stuart Spurr for more than a year.

The shop, at 185 Pasadena in Creative Kitchen and Table, made muffins, bagels and other baked goods for local restaurants and for customers by special order.

Dutch’s announced the closure on Facebook, saying that retails sales have already stopped. “Thank you all who have supported us through this incredible journey,” the store wrote.

The announcement came after several locally owned restaurants in downtown Lexington closed last month, including Enoteca, Wines on Vine, Chatham’s, and The Julep Cup. Cheapside, a bar on Short street, also closed, at least for the winter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Pause
Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester 0:47

Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police 0:29

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police

Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field 1:55

Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 0:26

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

How Benny Snell is like superhero 1:30

How Benny Snell is like superhero

House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal 2:31

House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal

Making pimento cheese sticks 1:33

Making pimento cheese sticks

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

UK's Jarred Vanderbilt sees advantages in being left-handed 2:00

UK's Jarred Vanderbilt sees advantages in being left-handed

  • Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

    Pete Weiss, marketing manager, discusses bottling growth at Alltech's bottling facility on Angliana Ave. in Lexington, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video