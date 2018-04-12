Malibu Jack’s will serve alcohol when the new, larger location opens on Nicholasville Road in June.
New Malibu Jack’s will have something fun just for grownups

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

April 12, 2018 09:27 AM

When Malibu Jack’s moves to Nicholasville Road in early June, the family fun center will add an amenity just for the grownups: alcohol.

Steve Hatton, co-owner, said that the entertainment center will have a full bar in the new 16-lane bowling alley that will be joining the activity lineup.

“And with that we felt like there needed to be alcohol,” Hatton said. The bar will be open seven days a week.

The bar also will allow Malibu Jack’s to host corporate events and private parties beyond kids’ birthdays. Also, it is adding more party “cabanas” that will be available for businesses looking to have fun employee gatherings, Hatton said.

Alcohol will not be available at the general concession stand, he said. That will remain kid friendly.

“There won’t be any alcohol allowed into what we call the main center,” he said. “We want to be something for everybody. We were hesitant to add alcohol, but as long as we control it, we think it will be a good thing.”

The entertainment complex, which is going in the former Kmart store at 2520 Nicholasville, will grow from 45,000 square feet to 120,000 square feet, Hatton said, and will add eight new attractions including a mini roller coaster, state fair-type rides, a virtual reality game and a “Bounce Beach” playground for kids 10 and under.

They will join mini golf, go-karts, laser tag and other options that Malibu Jack’s has at its existing location at 3025 Blake James Drive which will close when the Nicholasville Road business opens.

Contestants for the 2017 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Pageant enjoy a day of games, go karting, and lazer tagging at Malibu Jacks to take their minds off of the pageant at Singletary Center for the Arts this Saturday. Marcus Dorseymdorsey@herald-leader.com

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

