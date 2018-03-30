Curtis Lee Wyatt, left, exited federal court in Lexington on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 after being arraigned on charges of helping fugitive former disability lawyer Eric C. Conn escape before he was sentenced in a massive fraud case. Wyatt worked for Conn at his firm in Floyd County.
Curtis Lee Wyatt, left, exited federal court in Lexington on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 after being arraigned on charges of helping fugitive former disability lawyer Eric C. Conn escape before he was sentenced in a massive fraud case. Wyatt worked for Conn at his firm in Floyd County. Bill Estep bestep@herald-leader.com
Curtis Lee Wyatt, left, exited federal court in Lexington on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 after being arraigned on charges of helping fugitive former disability lawyer Eric C. Conn escape before he was sentenced in a massive fraud case. Wyatt worked for Conn at his firm in Floyd County. Bill Estep bestep@herald-leader.com

Local

Eric Conn accomplice pleads guilty to helping him escape

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

March 30, 2018 11:46 AM

A former employee of Eric C. Conn pleaded guilty Friday to helping the one-time disability attorney escape the country last year to avoid sentencing in a federal fraud case.

Curtis Wyatt, 48, faces up to five years in prison for helping Conn.

A grand jury charged that Wyatt took several steps to help Conn escape, including opening a bank account Conn used to move money out of the country; buying a pickup truck for Conn to use in escaping; and going through two pedestrian border crossings from the United States to Mexico to test security procedures.

Wyatt acknowledged all that conduct in a hearing before US. District Judge Danny C. Reeves.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wyatt had been on home detention at his home in Pike County since being indicted, but after he pleaded guilty, Reeves ordered him jailed pending sentencing in June.

Conn, who lived in Pikeville, was once one of the top Social Security disability lawyers in the country before admitting in March 2017 that he had used fake medical evidence in clients’ cases and had bribed a Social Security judge who approved claims for thousands of people in Eastern Kentucky.

Conn was on home detention awaiting sentencing when he fled the country in June 2017. He was on the run for six months before authorities caught him in Honduras in December.

Reeves sentenced Conn while he was gone to 12 years in prison.

He is serving that sentence, but faces charges related to his escape and unresolved charges from the original fraud indictment against him.

More Videos

Teachers' pension sickout didn't leave kids hungry 61

Teachers' pension sickout didn't leave kids hungry

Pause
KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote' 60

KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote'

Woman kept frozen in Fayette coroner's cooler for decades 15

Woman kept frozen in Fayette coroner's cooler for decades

Surveillance video: Burglar wiggles through auto dealership window 37

Surveillance video: Burglar wiggles through auto dealership window

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out 25

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall 32

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall

March for Our Lives 8

March for Our Lives

March for Our Lives draws more than 1,000 65

March for Our Lives draws more than 1,000

‘What do our lives mean to you?’ Students rally at state Capitol for school safety 108

‘What do our lives mean to you?’ Students rally at state Capitol for school safety

'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered 81

'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered

Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Teachers' pension sickout didn't leave kids hungry 61

Teachers' pension sickout didn't leave kids hungry

Pause
KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote' 60

KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote'

Woman kept frozen in Fayette coroner's cooler for decades 15

Woman kept frozen in Fayette coroner's cooler for decades

Surveillance video: Burglar wiggles through auto dealership window 37

Surveillance video: Burglar wiggles through auto dealership window

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out 25

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall 32

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall

March for Our Lives 8

March for Our Lives

March for Our Lives draws more than 1,000 65

March for Our Lives draws more than 1,000

‘What do our lives mean to you?’ Students rally at state Capitol for school safety 108

‘What do our lives mean to you?’ Students rally at state Capitol for school safety

'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered 81

'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered

Teachers' pension sickout didn't leave kids hungry

View More Video