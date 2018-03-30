Eric Conn accomplice pleads guilty to helping him escape

A former employee of Eric C. Conn pleaded guilty Friday to helping the one-time disability attorney escape the country last year to avoid sentencing in a federal fraud case.
Curtis Wyatt, 48, faces up to five years in prison for helping Conn.
A grand jury charged that Wyatt took several steps to help Conn escape, including opening a bank account Conn used to move money out of the country; buying a pickup truck for Conn to use in escaping; and going through two pedestrian border crossings from the United States to Mexico to test security procedures.
Wyatt acknowledged all that conduct in a hearing before US. District Judge Danny C. Reeves.
Wyatt had been on home detention at his home in Pike County since being indicted, but after he pleaded guilty, Reeves ordered him jailed pending sentencing in June.
Conn, who lived in Pikeville, was once one of the top Social Security disability lawyers in the country before admitting in March 2017 that he had used fake medical evidence in clients’ cases and had bribed a Social Security judge who approved claims for thousands of people in Eastern Kentucky.
Conn was on home detention awaiting sentencing when he fled the country in June 2017. He was on the run for six months before authorities caught him in Honduras in December.
Reeves sentenced Conn while he was gone to 12 years in prison.
He is serving that sentence, but faces charges related to his escape and unresolved charges from the original fraud indictment against him.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
