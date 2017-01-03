Body found in Paris duplex identified as missing Lexington woman

A Paris man has been charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse after the body of a missing Lexington woman was found in the crawl space of a duplex in Bourbon County.
The body of Tina Johnson, 53, who had been reported missing from Fayette County on Dec. 3, was found by a state police trooper.
Michael Hutsell, 45, was booked into the Bourbon County regional jail early Tuesday, according to the jail website. State police received a call from the Paris Police Department about a strange odor coming from the duplex on High Street at 11:50 p.m. Monday, according to Kentucky State Police. The Paris police had gone to the home because the door was open.
Trooper Patrick Davis went to the home and obtained consent from the owner to search the duplex, according to state police. Davis discovered the corpse in the crawl space.
According to state police, Bourbon County Coroner Dee Gee Roe has arranged for an autopsy, which might be completed as early as late Tuesday afternoon. The cause of death had not been determined as of Tuesday afternoon.
State police said Hutsell could face additional charges, and the investigation continues.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
